Pakistan anchor calls Apple Inc a fruit

A Pakistani TV anchor confused Apple Inc with the fruit during the live programme and became a laughing stock on social media.

The video clip went viral after Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat posted it on Twitter where she is seen chatting with a panelist who was talking about the American tech giant, but the former mistakes it for the fruit.

In the clip, while talking about Pakistan’s financial conditions, the panellist said: “Alone, Apple’s business amounts to more than the whole of Pakistan’s annual budget.”

Assuming that the panellist was talking about the fruit, the TV anchor said: “Yes, I have heard that even one apple is very expensive.”