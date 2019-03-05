Pakistan claims of downing Sukhoi jets and chasing away submarines rubbished

By | Published: 4:35 pm 5:03 pm

New Delhi: Pakistan’s claims of shooting down an Indian Air Force Sukhoi Jet during the mid-air face-off between Indian Air Force and Pakistani Air Force jets on February 26th were rubbished by sources in the know here on Tuesday. The sources also rejected claims by the Pakistani government of an Indian submarine that had ventured into Pakistani waters on Monday as claimed by Pakistan media today.

Spokesperson for Pakistan’s armed forces Major General Asif Gafoor had initially claimed that two jets of the Indian air force were shot down and three Indian pilots were in Pakistani territory. However, this number was revised to one IAF jet down and one Indian pilot arrested. However, claims of the IAF Sukhoi jet shot down were amplified in Pakistani news outlets which continued without correction. Government sources here today rejected these claims.

Multiple media outlets in Pakistan today were provided grainy footage of what the Pakistan Navy claimed was evidence of an Indian submarine entering Pakistani maritime territory. The Pakistani navy spokesman also said that their navy de-escalated a possible maritime confrontation with India. “In order to maintain peace, the Indian submarine was not targeted which is a reflection of Pakistan’s desire for peace,” read the Pakistani Navy statement as quoted by Pakistani news channel Geo News.

When asked about this recent claim from the Pakistan military establishment, sources dismissed these reports as well and said that the media in Pakistan was indulging in fake news and was deluding their population by confusing them about possible Indian military actions. “If you compare the two videos that Pakistan is putting out (on Indian submarines)… they are identical. We (India) are not in their vicinity, Pakistan is doing this to divert attention,” the source added.

Pakistan claims Indian submarine enters its waters

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed to have detected an Indian submarine before it could enter its waters, according to media reports here. “The Pakistan Navy used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters,” various news channels said quoting a statement issued by the spokesperson of the country’s Navy. “Keeping the (Pakistan) government’s initiative of peace in mind, the Indian submarine was not targetted by the Pakistan Navy,” said the statement quoted by the media.

India was yet to respond to the Pakistani Navy’s claim, which comes after a number of other allegations floated by the Pakistan government through its media ever since the Indian Air Force carried out an air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on February 26.

The last time that the two Navies engaged in a fight was during the 1971 war. On February 27, the fighter jets of the two countries engaged in a dogfight in the skies of Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistani F-16 planes transgressed into the Indian air space.

One of the F-16s was shot down by the Indian Air Force, which also lost a MiG-21 fighter plane whose pilot Wing Commander was taken into captivity by the Pakistan Army whenÂ he landed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) after ejection.

Tensions have been high between India and Pakistan since the IAF hit the JeM terror camp, 12 days after around 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14.

JeM had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.