Pakistan Cricket Board offers to host Sri Lanka for Tests in Pakistan

Lahore:The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made contact with Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) officials and has offered to host them for a two-Test series in Pakistan later this year.

According to The Dawn, PCB Managing Director Wasim Khan has made contact with Sri Lankan cricket board’s officials in a bid to convince them to move their end-of-the-year Test series from the UAE to Pakistan.

The report quoted sources as saying that the PCB MD, on the sidelines of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Singapore on Tuesday, asked Sri Lankan officials to send to Pakistan its delegation which can then be briefed regarding security plans and arrangements.

Over the last few years, PCB has stepped up its efforts for the return of international cricket in the country. They have hosted PSL matches an ICC World XI (2017) and West Indies (2018), for three-match T20I series, and Sri Lanka (2017) for a one-off T20I. However, not a single Test has been played in Pakistan in the recent years.

International cricket was put on hold in Pakistan after touring Sri Lankan team was attacked by gunmen on their way to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on the third morning of the second of the two Tests in March 2009.

However, last December, PCB was awarded the hosting rights to the 2020 Asia Cup.

Recently, Pakistan was in talks with New Zealand and Australia for hosting. However, after showing initial interest, both boards later backed out.