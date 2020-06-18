Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi says he is improving gradually

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:36 pm

Hyderabad: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi, who has been undergoing treatment for coronavirus, posted a video on facebook revealing that he is gradually recovering.

“I wanted to make this video as I have been hearing a lot about my health on social media since the past few days. First two-three days were really tough for me but my condition has been improving since then. The biggest difficulty for me is that I am unable to take care of my children and hug them. I miss my children. But it is important to take precautions and maintain distance to keep others safe around you. There is no need to panic about this. Till the time you yourself don’t fight a disease, you cannot beat it,” Afridi said in the video.

The former Pakistan skipper further said he knew he would be at risk of catching the virus as he had been travelling a lot for the charity work. “I knew I would catch COVID-19 as I was travelling a lot for charity work. Thankfully, it happened late else I would not have been able to help a lot of people. Thank you for all your well wishes. It gives me immense pleasure to know that I have so many people praying for me in Pakistan and outside Pakistan.”