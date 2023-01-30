Pakistan: Explosion reported in Peshawar mosque, 50 injured

The blast took place in the mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar during afternoon prayers.

By ANI Published Date - 03:03 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Islamabad: At least 50 people were injured in an explosion reported from inside a mosque in Pakistan‘s Peshawar on Monday, the Dawn reported.

The blast took place in the mosque located in the Police Lines area of Peshawar during afternoon prayers. Security officials have said that the suicide attacker was present in the front row during the prayers when he exploded himself. Citing hospital sources, a Geo News report said that 13 of the injured are in a critical condition.

According to a spokesperson of Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital (LRC), the injured persons are being moved to the medical facility. Dawn.com reported that the area has been completely sealed and only ambulances are being allowed to enter the locality.

Earlier on January 22, an explosion took place near a Pakistani police car within the proximity of Badaber Police Station in Peshawar, Geo News reported citing police. The police said that no casualties took place and said that the Shikhamn outpost in charge, Nasir Khan, was on patrol when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near his car in the area, according to a Geo News report.

According to the police, the blast was carried out by a remote control device and the explosives were placed inside a paint can. After the incident, the police collected evidence from the crime scenes, as per the news report. A bomb disposal unit was also called to the site of the incident.