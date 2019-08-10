Pakistan is trying to foment trouble in the country: Kishan Reddy

By | Published: 2:29 pm

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said Pakistan was trying to instigate trouble in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was scrapped. He said the situation was peaceful and Section 144 relaxed in various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan is trying to foment trouble in the country and instigate the public. We are taking all steps to maintain internal security, face external threats and safeguard the borders,” Kishan Reddy said.

He described the scrapping of Article 370 as a historic decision taken by the Modi government and said it would help the common man in Jammu and Kashmir improve living standards.

The Union Minister said some local political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have their own vested interests for which they are misleading the people of the State. “Now all schemes and laws meant for the benefit of the public can be grounded there,” he said.

Reddy said the Ministry of Home Affairs was taking up ‘smart fencing’ on the Indo-Pak border and Indo–Tibet border. “Then, any activity at the border can be monitored from North Block in New Delhi and accordingly immediate action can be initiated,” he said.

