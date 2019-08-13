Pakistan PM to celebrate Independence Day in PoK

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will celebrate the Independence Day of Pakistan (August 14) in PoK where he is scheduled to address the legislative assembly after India revoked Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s office, Imran Khan, accompanied by several ministers, will fly to Muzaffarabad on August 14 and hold an all-parties’ conference there. He will be presented with a Guard of Honour.

“The Pak PM will be travelling by helicopter for his one-day trip to PoK, along with other ministers,” the Prime Minister’s office said.

Besides, he will also hold meetings with other political representatives, including the All Parties Hurriyat Conference members and other Kashmiri leaders.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had visited Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Eid on Monday and had prepared the ground for Imran Khan’s visit.

“Pakistani nation and political leadership is united on the issue of Kashmir and one voice will be sounded on August 14 in support of Kashmiris.” Qureshi had said.

Pakistan has already announced that it will observe August 15, Indian Independence Day, as a ‘black’ day.

In a tweet, on Sunday, Imran Khan had lashed out at the Narendra Modi government and compared the ideology of the RSS to that of the Nazis.