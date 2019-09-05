Pakistan proxies return to combat zone, ready to sneak in

By | Published: 2:09 pm

Srinagar: An increasingly desperate Pakistan is trying to sneak in proxies into the Indian territory before winter sets in.

While Lt Gen K.S. Dhillon of 15 Corps said this formally on Wednesday, stating clearly that they will try to disrupt peace, intelligence agencies have gathered evidence of a larger design of Pakistan sponsored ultras trying to enter India and leave a trail of bloodshed behind them.

Intelligence agencies’ assessment report after the revocation of Article 370 reveals that Pakistan Army and the ISI are trying major infiltration in the Valley.

After the IAF strike in Balakot in February, terrorists are again back in big numbers. With Afghan drawdown in progress, many have shifted back to Pakistan’s eastern theatre of operations.

As many as 18 terror camps and launch pads identified by the intelligence agencies have been drawn up where terrorists are getting trained or are ready to infiltrate through these hubs.

Further, post Balakot, majority of the terrorists have been shifted out of this combat zone for fear of additional reprisals from the Indian side.

Intelligence report also revealed three new camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Terror camps and launch pads have also been identified along the Line of Control (LoC) in POK. Prominent camps have been spotted in three sectors of the LoC.

Under Mansehra district in Pakistan, launch pads have identified at Balakot, Garhi, Habibullah, Batrasi, Chero Mandi, Shiwai Nala and Muskara.

In Kotli area, terror camps and launch pads have been identified at Gulpur, Sesa, Barali, Dungi and Kotli. In A-3 sector, terror camps have been identified at Kali Ghati and Hazire.

Additional new camps have also been spotted at Bahawalpur, Bumba and Barnala.