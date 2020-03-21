Pakistan reports 510 COVID-19 cases, death toll stands at 3

By | Published: 2:04 pm

Islamabad: The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased to 510 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at three, authorities said.

On Saturday, Sindh, the worst-hit province, reported 15 new coronavirus cases, reports Dawn news.

According to Sindh Health Department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf, the provincial tally rose to 267.

The three deaths were reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

As the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 81 in Balochistan, the provincial government has decided to impose a 21-day partial lockdown across the province to control the spread of highly contagious disease, said The Express Tribune in a report.

Under the lockdown, which is similar to the restrictions imposed by the Sindh government, all major shopping centres, markets and food restaurants will remain closed.

However, food delivery will be allowed during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, health desks have been established at airports to screen passengers travelling within the country.