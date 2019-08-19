Pakistan says Indian fire kills 2 civilians in Kashmir

By | Published: 1:11 pm 1:18 pm

Islamabad: Pakistan says Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing two civilians and wounding another.

Pakistan and India often exchange fire in the Himalayan region, but tensions have increased since August 5 when New Delhi changed the status of Indian-administered Kashmir, which is split between them and claimed by both.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday that civilian casualties occurred on Sunday because of “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by India in the border villages of Hot Spring and Chirikot.

It said Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat and lodged a protest over continued ceasefire violations, which “are a threat to regional peace.”

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over control of Kashmir since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947.