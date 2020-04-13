Pakistan SC asks govt to remove state minister of health

By | Published: 4:35 pm

Islamabad: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday asked the government to remove Zafar Mirza as state minister of health as the Supreme Court was a suo motu case on the coronavirus crisis, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet has become ineffective in the fight against the pandemic.

CJP Gulzar also questioned the transparency of work done by Mirza and remarked that there were some serious allegations against the team of special assistants to the Prime Minister, reports The Express Tribune. “The government has only provided census to the court,” THE CJP said.

He questioned when Parliament would legislate on the crisis. “Rest of the countries have passed a law to deal with the emergency. The state has other jobs rather than just holding rallies,” the CJP said. “The Prime Minister’s cabinet has become ineffective. He seems distant from the rest. All the provinces are doing whatever they desire.”

On April 10, the CJP took his first suo motu notice since assuming the charge as the country’s top judge on the situation arising out of the Coronavirus crisis and the steps being taken by the federal government to curb its spread, said The Express Tribune report.

The development came after Justice Gulzar had expressed displeasure over the federal government’s measures to curb the Coronavirus spread. As of Monday, the number of Coronavirus cases in Pakistan increased to 5,362, with 93 deaths.