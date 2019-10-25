Pakistan targets villagers near LoC in Kashmir

By | Published: 4:59 pm

Srinagar: Pakistan army targetted civilian areas in Tangdhar area of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on October 24 resulting in death of a civilian and injuries to three others.

A number of homes of villagers living close to the LoC were either completely or partially damaged in Pakistan shelling. Residents of the area have since been living under constant fear of Pakistani mortar shells landing in their homes and agricultural fields.

Villagers say they are not able to move out of their homes for fear of being caught in this indiscriminate firing and shelling by the Pakistan army.

Villagers have not been able to graze their cattle in open field for fear of these falling a prey to Pakistan shelling.