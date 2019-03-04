Pakistan to take action against JeM, JuD

By | Published: 11:31 am

Islamabad: Days after Financial Action Task Force rapped Pakistan for its inaction on terror funding and money laundering, Islamabad has spun into action and decided to launch a crackdown on terrorist groups including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

According to the Dawn, Pakistan’s Information Minister, during an interview, said that the government had taken a firm decision that there would be a stern action against all terror groups. This, he said, was in accordance with the political consensus contained in the National Action Plan (NAP).However, the information minister refused to give any deadline for the operation against terror groups by saying that “the timeline was something for the security forces to decide.” The achievement of FATF’s 27 targets under a 10-point action plan has now become a top priority for the government, said sources. While condemning the Pulwama terror attack of February 14, the Paris-based global financial watchdog, FATF, last month in a stern warning has reprimanded Pakistan for not doing enough to curb terrorism financing and money laundering.

Soon after the FATF condemnation, Pakistan ordered re-imposition of the ban on Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF).

It is to be noted that Pakistan was put on FATF’s ‘grey list’ between 2012 and 2015 as well.

Reportedly, India had made a strong case against Pakistan’s non-compliance in curbing terror funding, in the wake of the Pulwama attack on February 14 that left about 40 CRPF personnel dead, in an attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the worst in three decades.

Pakistan’s inclusion in the ‘blacklist’ would mean serious implications for the country’s debt-ridden economy. Such a move will lead to less international investment and downgrading of ratings by international banking and credit rating agencies, thereby, affecting the international image of the country.

The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.