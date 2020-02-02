Pakistani student appeals govt to rescue citizens from Wuhan

By | Published: 3:35 pm 3:36 pm

New Delhi: A video of a Pakistani student is taking rounds on internet as the student emotionally appeal to its government that they have been stuck in Wuhan, which is the epicentre of the novel coronavirus, that has claimed more than 250 lives.

In the 90-second video, the student greeting the people, said: “I am a Pakistani and my name is Nadeem Abaz. I am making this video from the Chinese City of Wuhan, where more than 500 Pakistanis are stuck and Yesterday, four student in my university itself were detected with coronavirus and they are in a serious condition in hospitals. So, we had asked the Pakistani government and the Embassy to help us or evacuate us from here because of the situation is worsening day by day. Thousands of people have already been affected by the virus and many have died as well. The virus is spreading everyday and till now, no solution has been found. Hence, I once again request you to kindly rescue us.”

He further added that earlier when we approached the authorities, they told us to cooperate with the Chinese government.

“Yes, we are cooperating. But now, our University has sent us an email that we can leave China. So please, take some action and do something for us. Otherwise, we will die here. Our parents and our relatives are waiting for us in Pakistan. So please, take any step,” the student added.

The WHO has recently declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global public emergency.