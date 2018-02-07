Pakistan’s misadventures

Published: 1:03 am

The killing of an Army captain and three soldiers in an unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops has heightened the tension along the Line of Control (LoC). The spurt in ceasefire violations and instances of fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley reflects Islamabad’s growing frustration in the wake of its increasing international isolation over terrorism issue. The incontrovertible evidence submitted by Afghanistan pointing to the involvement of ISI in the recent terror attack in Kabul further exposes Pakistan’s long-held policy of using terror as an instrument of foreign policy and how it has emerged as an epicentre of global terrorism. On one hand, the Rawalpindi bosses are resorting to grave misadventures along the LoC and pushing the infiltrators to create mayhem in India and, on the other hand, the political leaders are making provocative statements on Kashmir, openly instigating violence in the Valley and supporting the secessionists. While continuing the policy of pro-active punitive strikes against Pakistan, precisely targeting the infrastructure of terror, India must expose Islamabad’s devious designs at all global forums so that it faces complete diplomatic isolation. There has been a significant increase in the ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the recent times. This year alone, there were 241 violations that claimed the lives of nine Indian soldiers. Pakistan has also upped its ante in Kashmir, sending terrorists across the border. Despite suffering humiliating losses in the precise surgical strikes in 2016, Islamabad has not learnt any lessons. The war of attrition has in fact taken a turn for the worst since the surgical strikes.

Pakistan deserves a befitting reply for its continued misadventures along the LoC. There were as many as 860 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC and another 120 along the international border in 2017, the highest in the last 15 years. For too long, Pakistan has adopted a strategy of sending terrorists across the border to carry out blasts and attack Indian Army garrisons. In the process, it has suffered heavy casualties. The sooner it realises its folly, the better it would be for its people. After the attack on the Uri Army camp in September 2016 that killed 19 soldiers, the deadliest terror strike in Jammu & Kashmir in two decades, India carried out surgical strikes to destroy terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Given the present political climate in both the countries, there appears no possibility of reviving the composite dialogue to normalise the bilateral relationship. Guns and talks cannot go hand in hand. Pakistan must dismantle its terror factories and stop exporting terror. The recent meeting in Bangkok between the national security advisers of the two countries, held away from the media glare, failed to yield any desired results.