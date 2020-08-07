Pak’s cartographic misadventure

Published: 12:00 am 7:26 pm

After Nepal, it is now the turn of Pakistan to resort to cartographic misadventure to provoke India. The Imran Khan government recently issued a map that shows the former Gujarati princely State of Junagadh as Pakistani territory, along with the entire Jammu & Kashmir region. This reflects Islamabad’s naivety and also a sense of puerile desperation to prove a point that is completely disconnected from reality. Such territorial assertions have no international credibility. In fact, it only confirms Pakistan’s obsession with territorial aggrandisement supported by cross-border terrorism. The new political map, released a year after India scrapped the special status for Jammu & Kashmir, appears to be part of an exercise to appease domestic political sentiments but the move is fraught with serious implications for Pakistan. India’s historic move had sent out a clear message that Kashmir would no longer be negotiated with Islamabad. Over the last one year, Pakistan has made desperate attempts to mobilise support from the international community. When its attempts failed, it resumed shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) and stepped up its support to cross-border terrorism. The so-called political map is more a reflection of the frustration within the Imran Khan government over its inability to get the international community on its side over the Kashmir issue. It is preposterous on the part of Pakistan to depict the whole of J&K as part of its own territory and showing the boundary of Himachal Pradesh as an international border. The move may backfire in the long run. By showing the northern areas of Gilgit-Baltistan as part of J&K, Islamabad’s promise of greater autonomy to this mountainous region stands nullified now.

After being thoroughly exposed as the epicentre of global terrorism, Islamabad should now stop mouthing the worn-out platitude that it supports the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination. The international community is now, by and large, convinced that Pakistan’s talk of self-determination and freedom struggle in Kashmir has been a ruse for cross-border terrorism. The latest rebuff came from the United Nations Security Council, which made it clear that Kashmir is a bilateral issue that needs to be resolved by the two countries. Imran Khan has virtually reduced his country to the status of a client state of China. The new map has not only kept Shaksgam Valley and Aksai Chin out of its cartographic expansion but also left this frontier undefined to let China draw the line on the map. This is similar to what Nepal had done recently when it issued a revised map to make illegal claims over Lipulekh, Limiyadhura and Kalapani in India’s Uttarakhand. It is no coincidence that both Pakistan and Nepal are close allies of Beijing and have surrendered their economic sovereignty.

