‘Palabhishekham’ performed for CM KCR in Vijayawada

By | Published: 6:25 pm

Hyderabad: Now the worship goes beyond borders.

Seldom does a day go without expression of gratitude in one form or the other for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Telangana.

With many firsts to his credit as an administrator, the Chief Minister has been busy devising new schemes reaching out to his people across the State.

A slew of measures introduced by him for the overall development of the Yadav and Kuruma communities has won the appreciation of people all over the country. Yadava community organisations in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, in particular, have been highly appreciative of the distribution of sheep units and construction of Welfare Bhavan taken up by the government for the community by allotting 10 acres of land for the purpose.

On Tuesday, the appreciation went a notch higher, with the Andhra Pradesh Yadava Yuva Bheri performing a ‘Palabhishekham’ on the CM’s portrait in Vijayawada. Yadava youths took part in the ritual in a big way and chanted slogans hailing the novel schemes launched by him so far in Telangana.