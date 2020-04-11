Palair MLA distributes groceries to the poor, sanitary workers in Khammam

By | Published: 10:15 pm

Khammam: Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy donated essential commodities worth about Rs 5 lakh to the poor whose livelihood was affected due to corona lockdown.

He visited Jalagam Nagar in Pedda thanda gram panchayat of Khammam rural mandal on Saturday and distributed essential commodities to the poor families and sanitary workers.

Speaking on the occasion the MLA urged the public not to panic over coronavirus pandemic.

He advised them to maintain social distance and wear face mask when they go out. Special care has to be given to the health of elders and children.

Steps to deliver the welfare measures being implemented by the State government at the door step of the beneficiaries would be taken. ‘If anyone was not covered by the government schemes assistance would be provided to them with my own funds, the MLA assured.

Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik and Markfed Vice-Chairman B Rajashekar have distributed 25 kilograms rice, essential commodities and Rs 1,000 each to news reporters at Enkoor. The MLA said the contribution made by scribes in spreading awareness on coronavirus was laudable.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .