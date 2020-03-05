‘Palasa 1978’ a real story albeit told in a fictional way

By | Published: 9:43 pm

The movie Maa Bhoomi created a storm when it came in 1979. And now, Palasa 1978, which is also made on similar lines of exploiting common man. “B Narsing Rao directorial Maa Bhoomi was about movement against Razakars, slavery during the Nizam rule, pre-Independence era.

Now, Palasa is about exploitation of people during the feudal era of the 1970s,” said prominent producer and director Tammareddy Bharadwaj who is presenting the movie Palasa 1978. “When the story was narrated, I thought it has immense scope for actors, main lead.

But director Karuna Kumar told it is risky. We should move with our gut feeling. We are prepared for that and went for shooting in Palasa town. I have stopped making films, you may ask what purpose does it serve if they give credit to me? After a long time, I feel privileged to be part of Palasa,” said Bharadwaj “Maa Bhoomi and Sankarabharanam were cult films.

They created a niche for themselves. Although I am not connected to Maa Bhoomi, I was there while releasing the movie in theatres. I thought I should have done such movies but it did not manifest because I had my limitations,” he added and thanked director Karuna Kumar for “bringing out the movie so well”.

“I wouldn’t say we are going to rake in good collections. But we are satisfied making a good and authentic story on-screen. Generally, as filmmakers we find fault with some elements when we watch the final output. But I have never found a single flaw in Palasa 1978.

I saws onscreen what I had heard from the director,” said Bharadwaj. Producer of the movie Atluri Varaprasad said, “The whole project was closely monitored by Bharadwaj garu. He is not just presenting the movie, but is the soul of it.

We have overcome production issues because he led us from the forefront; there was never a feeling that we had fresh faces. Telugu directors have been experimenting only success stories so far, never a movie that portrayed the suppression, betrayal of people. Palasa is a different movie of its kind.”

