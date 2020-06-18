Palasa 1978 fame Rakshith Atluri roped in for film on Covid-19

While the debate is still going on as to where this epidemic coronavirus has originated from, the deadly virus is not ceasing to intrigue filmmakers. Telugu makers have been planning a movie titled ‘Who’ by roping in actor Rakshith Atluri who rose to fame with Palasa 1978.

Actor Rakshith will be playing the main lead while Dhayan Atluri of Sudhas Media banner will be presenting the film. Titled ‘Who’ stands for ‘World Hazard Ordinance’.

It will be directed by award winning filmmaker Dev Pinnamaraju who is based in Los Angeles. Director Dev is known for his work ‘I’m Gonna Tell God Everything’, a short and independent film which got recognition at various international film festivals. The shooting of the Telugu film Who is being planned in four different countries India, USA, Italy, South Africa and India-China border.