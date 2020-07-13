Palazzo Versace Dubai launches if E-Gift Platform

By | Published: 12:23 pm

New Delhi: With the pandemic impacting travel and hospitality, hotels and properties have had to innovate and come up with out of the box ideas to gain the confidence of their clientele.

Palazzo Versace Dubai launched its first E-Gift Platform which engages discerning travellers to ‘gift an experience’ to remember – whether as a treat for oneself, or the perfect surprise to show appreciation to a loved one, or an immersive escape for a special occasion.

This platform is designed to offer a distinct selection of indulgent stay, spa, dining experiences and more at the hotel. One can also add a personalised message while e-gifting the voucher experience, to say ‘Thank You’, ‘I love you’ or just ‘I’m thinking of you during these difficult times’.

Palazzo Versace Dubai is also giving away stays worth AED 1 Million to 10 lucky winners when guests purchase vouchers worth AED 1,000 from now until 31 July 2020, they will stand a chance to win a night’s stay in the highest room category at Palazzo Versace Dubai – Imperial Suite, worth AED 1,00,000.

10 winners that will get stays worth a total of AED 1 Million from Palazzo Versace Dubai – will be announced on 5 August 2020 on the hotels’s Instagram page @PalazzoVersaceDubai.

So while you E-Gift a present to remember to plan their next holiday at Dubai’s most fashionable address, or a range of signature experiences at the property to your family, friends or even business associates, there’s a chance you very well find yourself in the Imperial Suite.