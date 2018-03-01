Palla Rajeshwar Reddy dubs opposition parties as anti-farmers

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Government Whip in the Legislative Council Palla Rajeshwar Reddy on Wednesday termed both the Congress and BJP as anti-farmers who only caused damage to the agriculture sector.

Speaking from the TRSLP office, Reddy said no positive decision was taken to strengthen the sector in the 40 years of Congress rule and 10 years of BJP rule. Finding fault with Congress leaders on various counts, he said the party was known for ‘rowdy politics’ and were hence seeing the Farmers Associations Coordination Committees (FACC) with the same mindset.

“Congress is making fun of farmers by calling FACCs rowdy associations coordination committees,” Reddy said.

He said the Congress bus yatra was a failure, something that even party workers had openly accepted. Listing out the initiatives launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for farmers, he said agriculture loans amounting to Rs 17,000 crore were waived, besides bringing in revolutionary changes in the sector. He said Congress had not even supplied four-hour continuous power to the agriculture sector during their tenure and the party was now questioning the TRS government, which was giving round-the-clock free quality power.

Reddy said the Chief Minister took a bold decision of giving Rs 4,000 per acre per crop as investment assistance, for which Rs12,000 crore would be allocated in the coming Budget. On the four years of BJP-led NDA rule at the Centre, he said the Modi government had done nothing remarkable for the agriculture sector.

“We have been insisting to give Fasal Bheema Yojana based on farmer as unit, but the Central government is not considering it,” he said, adding that there was no increase in even the Minimum Support Price for crops in the past four years.

Reddy said the Central government’s functioning was against the federal spirit, and said it was giving funds to only those States where elections were due. “Central Ministers, Chief Ministers of other States, MS Swaminathan, and experts in the fields of agriculture and water have hailed TS schemes, but local Congress and BJP leaders were critical of the government with malafide intention,” he said.