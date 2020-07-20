Pallavi Aware International School celebrated Green Day, Vriksh Diwas

By | Published: 6:49 pm

Green colour day and Vriksh Diwas was celebrated in the Pre-primary wing of Pallavi Aware International School recently. Teachers and students dressed up prettily in green and presented their creative sides.

The tiny tots understood the importance of the colour green that indicates growth, harmony, freshness, fertility and environment. They planted saplings and promised to keep the surrounding green. The little ones took part in the virtual event with great vigour and enthusiasm.

