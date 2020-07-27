Pallavi International School: Students rejoice at Pi Day fete

By | Published: 12:07 am 7:21 pm

A virtual Pi day celebration was organised by Pallavi International School, Keesara, which was witnessed by the students and parents online. The celebration included the teachers talk on the significance of Pi Day followed by students’ speeches, charts, slogans and songs of Pi day. A student of grade VII Subhash demonstrated a wonderful activity on how to find the value of Pi.

Pi day is an annual celebration of mathematical constant Pi (∏). People in the countries write their date in date/month format and celebrate Pi approximation day or casual Pi day on July 22 (22/07). On the other hand those who write their date in month/date format celebrate Pi day on March 14, as the first three digits of date correspond to the first three digits of the Pi. Pi=3.14.

Headmistress Grecilda Rose congratulated the attendees for their support and appreciated the students’ active participation to make PI day a grand success. She said the legacy of excellence will continue over the years.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .