Pallavi school becomes first to boast an AI lab in Telangana

Today’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) is about new ways of connecting people with computers, knowledge and also with people. With an aim to adopt to the needs of the rapidly transforming AI Industry and in alignment with Telangana government’s Vision 2020 as the “Year of AI”, Pallavi International School, Gandipet has inaugurated a full-fledged AI Lab.

The newly constructed AI Lab was inaugurated by M Komraiah, chairman of Pallavi Group of schools and CEOs of different IT companies of Hyderabad. With this facility, Pallavi International School, Gandipet has become the first school in the city to have an AI Lab in their campus.

Speaking on the occasion, Komraiah stressed the importance of Artificial Intelligence Learning and how the students can be trained right from the school to develop these skills so that they can face the world more confidently later.

Joint.Secretary of VIF Education Society, Zohair Aminuddin, director, Pallavi Group of Schools, Sushil, academic director, Dr T Sudha and Srinivas Chennur, Flipside CEO and others also addressed the students.

