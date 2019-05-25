Pallavi veterans win in exhibition football match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:10 pm

Hyderabad: Pallavi XI defeated hosts DPS Nacharam XI 3-0 in a veterans’ exhibition football match on the occasion of the closing ceremony of the football summer coaching camp of DPS Nacharam.

David opened account in the 15th minute before Shekhar made it 2-0 with a 38th minute goal. Yedukondalu completed the rout as he struck in the 67th minute.

Sunitha Rao, Principal, DPS Nacharam was the chief guest while and the Guest of Honor was N.Sudhakar, DSDO.

