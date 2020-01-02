Palle Pragathi helps realise Mahatma’s dream: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 7:05 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of empowering rural parts was realized with the help of Palle Pragathi programme.

He formally inaugurated the second phase of the initiative aimed at developing villages at Sirgapur village in Dilawarpur mandal on Thursday. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Koripelli Vijaya Laxmi.

“Rural parts of the State had witnessed unprecedented growth following implementation of 30-day long Action Plan held in September last. The government is spending Rs 339 crore per month for improving infrastructure and growing villages on many facets. Sanitation, greenery and hygiene of the rural parts were improved, besides taking up beautification like never before,” Indrakaran Reddy opined.

The Minister suggested the villagers to repair dilapidated houses, darns and other structures. He advised them to close unused wells, to remove weed and to clean drains and told them to plant saplings on either side of roads and to protect them. He informed that capital of the country Delhi was forced to buy oxygen following air pollution.

Indrakaran Reddy stated that the TRS-led government’s Telanganaku Haritha Haram was meant to avoid the bleak scenario. He said that Shaadi Mubarak, Aasara pensions and KCR kits were implemented for the welfare of the weaker sections.

The Minister said that at least one lakh acres of agriculture fields would be irrigated with the start of package number 27 and 28 of Kaleshwaram project. He added that the State government was extending Raithu Bheema scheme to ensure insurance cover to farmers. He wanted the rural parts to be covered with greenery besides maintaining sanitation. He sought the residents to send their children to schools.

Vijayalaxmi told authorities concerned and public representatives to strive hard for developing rural parts. She requested them to ban plastic and to erect toilets. She urged all to make the Palle Pragathi a grand success by participating in it for a period of 10 days. She added that the programme was aimed at transforming the villages in many aspects.

Joint Collector A Bhaskar Rao, FACS chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, Dilawarpur Mandal Parishad President A Amruta and many others were present.

