Palle Pragathi: Minister asks Nizamabad officials to give their best

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Sunday said the second phase of Palle Pragathi should be conducted with the same zest and spirit with which the first phase was completed.

Phase 2 of the village action plan, under which problems of rural areas and its people will be solved, begins on January 2. Conducting a review and awareness programme for public representatives at the ZP conference hall here, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao believes that the State can develop only when each and every village develops, and hence he launched Palle Pragathi.

In the first phase of the programme, the hard work of public representatives and officials was evident by the tremendous changes seen in the villages — for instance, sanitation has improved, the Minister said. Reddy said the action plan was implemented so well that people respect their public representatives and are asking them to continue with the programme.

“Keeping their request in mind, Palle Pragathi will begin once again from January 2. All remaining works, which couldn’t be completed in the first phase, will be completed now,” Reddy said.

Under Phase 2, he said, sanitation works will be taken up, dumpyards and graveyards set up, electricity lines strengthened, nurseries set up in every village, tractor for every village and Rs 17.53 crore to 530 gram panchayats in Nizamabad district would be allocated.

The Minister appreciated TRANSCO officials for meeting targets, but also pulled up certain departments for lagging behind. MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan, ZP Chairman D Vittal Rao, MLCs Akula Lalitha, VG Goud and Rajeshwar Rao, Collector MRM Rao and other officials attended the meeting.

