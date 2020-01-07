‘Palle Pragathi’ opportunity to develop villages: Khammam Collector 

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Khammam: ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme is a good opportunity to develop villages on all fronts, said District Collector RV Karnan on Tuesday.

Karnan made surprise inspections of ‘Palle Pragathi’ works at several villages in Kusumanchi mandal in the district. He rode a motorcycle to inspect dumpyard and crematorium works at Lingaram thanda in the mandal.

The Collector interacted with villagers and told them to make collective plans for the development of their villages. Priority must be given to cleanliness and sanitation in the villages, he said and added that segregation of dry and wet garbage must be done.

“Every sapling planted in the villages must protected with tree guards and should be watered regularly. Nurseries in gram panchayats have to be maintained properly and the health of the saplings must be monitored regularly,” Karnan said.

