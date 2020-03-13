Palle Pragathi showing results in Telangana villages: CM KCR

By | Published: 9:43 pm

Hyderabad: Palle Pragathi is already yielding fruit across Telangana with over 12,738 village nurseries being created, land being identified for the construction of Vaikuntadhamam in 11,982 villages and the construction of dumpyards commencing in 12,214 villages. This apart, tractors already reached 12,331 villages and the remaining 420 will get the vehicles shortly.

Making a statement during a short discussion on Palle Pragathi in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the programme was conducted in two phases from September 6 to October 5, 2019 and from January 2 to 12 this year across 12,751 gram panchayats. “Villages prepared their annual and five-year plans by charting out priorities according to their needs,” he said.

Accordingly, all villages will have Vaikuntadhamams (common cremation grounds), as land was already identified in 11,982 villages. In the remaining villages, the construction of Vaikuntadhamams will commence shortly.

Another striking development was the creation of dumpyards for scientific disposal of waste. Construction already commenced in 12,214 villages and land would be identified for the remaining dumpyards soon. Plans were drawn to commence the segregation and collection of waste from every household and transport the same to dumpyards through the tractors provided under Palle Pragathi.

As a means to enhance the green cover in the State, village nurseries were created in 12,738 of the 12,751 gram panchayats. Nurseries could not be set up in the remaining 13 villages as they got submerged under various irrigation projects.

The government plans to plant 23.5 crore saplings in these villages and protect them during 2020-21. In 2019-20, about 10.90 crore saplings were planted and 86 per cent of them were protected. Further, local bodies would spend Rs 369 crore in 2020-21 as part of their green budget.

Further, Palle Pragathi helped in the installation of over one lakh middle poles and the replacement of 72,387 damaged poles with new ones. At over 1.87 lakh spots, loose and dangling wires were changed. As many as 27,206 old streetlight meters were changed and new ones were installed at 36,405 places.

To ensure proper maintenance and monitoring of works, four different committees — works, sanitation, streetlight and green cover — were created in every village. Over 8.2 lakh persons, including 4 lakh women, were elected as members of these committees. The government also created flying squads with 45 senior IAS, IPS and IFS officers to monitor the implementation of Palle Pragathi.

“The State government decided to continue Palle Pragathi, which is helpful for comprehensively changing the village structure. The development plans of villages should be prepared and accordingly funds should be spent in a transparent manner. It is the sole aim of the government that villages in Telangana should flourish with greenery and cleanliness for planned development,” the Chief Minister said.

