Palle Pragathi top priority: Warangal Urban Collector

Warangal Urban: A 2012 batch IAS officer, Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu took charge as the Collector of Warangal Urban on Feb 3. Prior to this posting, he was district Collector of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Speaking to Telangana Today, Hanumanthu said that the implementation of Palle Pragathi and yet to be launched Pattana Pragathi programmes would be given high priority.

Q: You assumed charge as the Collector recently. What are your priorities?

Ans: I am mainly focusing on the implementation of the Palle Pragathi programme which is aimed at the development of the villages including sanitation, construction of the graveyards and nursery in each village. It is one of the flagship programmes of the State government. I am also chalking out plans for the development city under Pattana Pragahthi programme, which is scheduled to be launched in the last week of this month.

Q: What is the status of the Palle Pragahthi programme?

Ans: Warangal Urban district stood first in the State in the implementation of Palle Pragahthi programme. As many as 97 gram panchayats against the total of 130 have been provided with tractors, trollies and water tanks. Graveyards are being developed in 120 villages. On the other hand, nurseries are also being developed in each village. 75 percent of the villages have got the nurseries.

Q: It seems that Bhadrakali promenade development works are moving at snail’s pace. What is the reason?

Ans: Yes, there is a delay in the execution of the Bhadrakali bund development works. But only the last leg works are remaining. They will be finished very soon and it will also be inaugurated soon.

Q: Unauthorised layouts are mushrooming under KUDA limits in the district. Are you going to take any action on the developers of those illegal layouts?

Ans: It is true that unauthorised layouts are being developed. I have directed the officials of the KUDA to conduct a survey first to identify how many such layouts are there in the district. After getting the report, we will take a call on it. Moreover, we are waiting for the new rules of the Municipal Act. After getting the new rules, we will take a concrete step to curb the illegal layouts.

Q: Are you taking any special steps towards increasing the pass percentage in the SSC exams?

Ans: We have already started conducting special classes for the 10 th Class students in the government schools. We are also planning to provide them tea and snacks so that they could concentrate on the studies after the school hours.

