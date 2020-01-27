Palle Pragathi tops CM KCR’s agenda

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: With the completion of Municipal elections in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao got down to serious business at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, conducting a series of review meetings.

The Chief Minister announced that he will soon conduct field visits to various villages and inspect the progress of works taken up under Palle Pragathi programme in the last two phases. He directed the officials concerned to carry forward the works taken up under the programme without any compromise. Inspired by the success of Palle Pragathi programme, he decided to launch Pattana Pragathi in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) shortly for effective implementation of government programmes.

“Palle Pragathi programme should be implemented effectively to ensure cleanliness and spread greenery in rural areas of the State. Works should be taken up to improve sanitation on a daily basis,” he said.

The Chief Minister reviewed the progress of Palle Pragathi, and explained the objective behind launching the programme. “People either live in villages or towns and when both these places have improved facilities, living standards will automatically improve,” he said, and pointed out that the State government filled all vacancies in Panchayat Raj department and hiked their salaries.

“We are releasing Rs 339 crore to gram panchayats every month without fail and have also made necessary equipment such as tractors available in every village. With such support and encouragement from the State government, there should not be any excuse for delays in development of villages and towns,” he asserted.

With one nursery established in every village, the Chief Minister wanted the officials as well as people to plant saplings in all possible locations. He wanted all mandatory works including clean roads and drainage canals to be done daily without fail.

Chandrashekhar Rao took serious note of some Ministers, elected representatives and officials, including some district Collectors participating in cleanliness drives on the streets. “Sweeping streets with a broomstick is not the job of Ministers, elected representatives and officials. Instead, they should ensure that the employees concerned who are assigned to do the work do it effectively. Such activities for the sake of media publicity should not be encouraged,” he suggested.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretaries Vikas Raj and Rajiv Tiwari, Panchayat Raj commissioner Raghunandan Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shobha, Chief Minister’s Office secretary Smita Sabharwal, special secretary Bhoopal Reddy, officer on special duty Priyanka Varghese and others participated.

