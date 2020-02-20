Palle Pragati heralds growth of villages: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Mancherial: Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Thursday asserted that Palle Pragati would transform rural civic bodies and the growth of State could be achieved only when villages are developed. He was addressing heads of rural civic bodies and authorities concerned at Panchayat Raj Sammelan held here.

Indrakaran Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was clear that rural parts were pivotal for the growth of the country and he had introduced a slew of programmes such as Palle Pragathi. The TRS government is implementing the initiative with utmost commitment and sincerity when compared to similar programmes being taken up by other States, he said.

“Accordingly, the government is releasing Rs 339 crore grants every month for developing rural civic bodies on many fronts. The credit of filling vacant posts of Panchayat Raj secretaries goes to the TRS-led government,” the Minister stated, requesting everyone to participate in the efforts being made by the Chief Minister for improving villages in various facets.

Indrakaran Reddy urged sarpanches, vice-sarpanches and ward members to extend their cooperation in keeping villages clean and in ensuring better health services to residents. He suggested them to prepare action plans for developing their rural civic bodies further. He instructed authorities to expedite construction of graveyards, nurseries and dumping yards in villages.

The Minister cautioned sarpanches of suspension if they neglect the growth of saplings and for showing negligence in fulfilling their duties, as per the amended Telangana Panchayat Raj Act. He wanted the heads of rural civic bodies to bring recognition to the district by working hard for the growth of their respective villages and suggested authorities to work in tandem.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagyalaxmi, Mancherial legislator Diwakar Rao, Bellapalli MLA Chinnaiah and MLC Puranam Satheesh Kumar, Collector Bharati Hollikeri, District Forest Officer Shivani Dogra, Additional Collector Ila Thripati, trainee Collector Kumar Deepak, District Panchayat Officer Veera Buchchaiah and many other officials were present.

