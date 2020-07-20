‘Palle Prakruthi Vanam’ park inaugurated in Sangareddy

By | Published: 6:31 pm 6:35 pm

Sangareddy: Sandeep Kumar Sulthania, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development secretary on Monday said the government will create Palle Prakruthi Vanams, (forest cum park) in each of the 12,000-plus Gram Panchayats across Telangana State.

As part of the government’s effort to create a park cum a forest in every village, Sulthania inaugurated the first Palle Prakruthi Vanam at Kardhanur village of Patancheru Mandal in Sangareddy district. .

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao conceived the idea of creating the park-cum-forest concept for all the villagers. “The State government is ready to extend any help to villages,” Sulthania said adding that dump-yards, Vaikuntha Dhamas, waste segregation yards and several other facilities were also being created in all the villages besides regularly granting funds to help them take up various works.

District Collector M Hanumantha Rao said government had identified lands for creating Palle Prakruthi Vanams in 396 Gram Panchayaths out of 647. Saying that they have completed the plantation in Aliayabad village of Kondapur Mandal and Kardhanur, Rao has said that the process to identify the lands in the rest of the villages is also on.

The district administration was asked to identify half acre to one acre land to close to villages to create Palle Prakruthi Vanam, which will act as a lung space for the village. It will be developed into a recreation spot for children and adults.

Meanwhile, the officials have said that they were taking up the plantation of 4,000 saplings in one acre land. The Palle Prakruthi Vanam will have 32 to 48 variety of saplings in Sangareddy district. Since the Park will have a variety of fruit bearing plants, the government is hoping that it would als put an end for fruit bearing trees. MLA, Patancheru, Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Additional Collector, Rajasrshi Sha and others were present.

