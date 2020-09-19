Palle Prakruthi Vanam works at brisk pace in Warangal Rural

By | Published: 6:45 pm

Warangal Rural: The works of the ‘Palle Prakruthi Vanam’ (village natural park cum forest) are moving at a brisk pace in the district, thanks to efforts of the District Collector M Haritha.

Following the directions from the State government, the district administration is focusing on setting up the Palle Prakruthi Vanam which would act as a lung space for the local residents.

“We have identified nearly one acre of land at each village to set up the ‘Palle Prakurthi Vanam’. The works are being taken up under the NREGS. As a part of setting up the parks, flowering plants, fruit bearing plants and medicinal plants will be planted at the ‘Palle Prakruthi Vanam’ as they would create serene conditions,” said District Collector M Haritha and added that as many as 105 ‘Palle Prakruthi Vanams’ were set up so far against a total of 401.

“We have so far identified the land at 250 villages. But we were unable to identify the suitable land at some villages due to non-availability of the government land. In view of this, philanthropists should come forward to donate the land near the village to set up the Palle Prakruthi Vanams,” Haritha said.

Meanwhile, the construction works of the dumping yards and graveyards (Vaikunta Dhamams) are also going at a fast pace in the district. “A total of 326 dumping yards have been constructed at the villages, the remaining would be constructed by the end of this month.

Similarly, construction of graveyards have been completed at 76 villages,” the collector said. It is said that the Warangal Rural district has stood at the 7 th in the construction of the dumping yards, and at the 12th place in the construction of the graveyards.

