Palle Prakruti Vanams for rural recreation: MLA Jogu Ramanna

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna said that Palle Prakruti Vanam or rural nature parks were being created in all villages and they would play a vital role in offering recreation to rural folks besides helping them in staying fit. He laid the foundation stone to Palle Prakruti Vanam at Waghapur village in Mavala mandal on Friday. The estimated cost of the facility is Rs 3.84 lakh.

Ramanna urged the rural people to take part in the ongoing Telanganaku Haritha Haram by widely planting saplings and protecting them. He informed that Rythu Vedika buildings were being constructed in every cluster for enabling farmers to conduct meetings and other events. He said that the government was implementing a slew of schemes despite the present severe financial crisis caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

The legislator cited that his government released crop investment support to farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme, supplied adequate seeds and fertilisers. He opined only Telangana State was extending all support to the agrarian community defying odds and the global health crisis. He stated that various grains were purchased and the cost was paid to growers.

