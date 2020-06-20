Pamper your dad with your baking skills

By | Published: 3:16 pm

New Delhi: Father’s Day is a perfect occasion to pamper the most important person in your life and there is nothing better than dessert to celebrate in the current times.

Bake a bowl of dessert to satisfy his sweet tooth, and catch up with him by spending the day watching his favourites with him. We have shortlisted some recipes from Del Monte to help you celebrate the special occasion this Sunday, making it even more memorable.

Chocolate Cranberry Nut Clusters

Ingredients

75g DEL MONTE dried cranberries

50g walnuts

50g almonds

200g dark chocolate

Method

Chop the walnuts and almonds.

Melt the chocolate in a large heat proof bowl in a microwave for one minute. Stir until smooth.

Add the dried cranberries and chopped nuts to the melted chocolate. Stir well so that all the fruit and nuts are coated with chocolate.

Lightly grease a baking tray or plate.

Drop teaspoonfuls of the chocolate mix on the tray. Chill for 15-20 minutes until set.

Once set, take off tray and store in a cool place

FRUIT COCKTAIL PANNA COTTA

Ingredients

1 cup milk

3 tsp powdered gelatine

1 cup castor sugar

1 cup heavy cream

1 canDelMonte Fruit Fiesta, drained

Method

Pour the milk in a sauce pan. Sprinkle gelatine on it evenly and let it rest for 5 minutes.

Bring the sauce pan over low heat and let the gelatine dissolve. Do not boil the mixture.

Once the gelatine has dissolved, add the sugar and let that melt as well.

Bring the mixture off heat and mix in the cream.

Lightly grease a glass bowl/ ramekins. Spread the fruit fiesta in an even layer.

Pour the cream mixture over it and let it set in the fridge over-night.

MINI BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKES

Ingredients

For the compote:

Dried Blueberries: 200 gms

Water: 1 cup

Sugar: 1/4 cup

Zest of 1 Lemon

For the biscuit layer:

Biscuits: 8-10

Melted Butter: 3 tbsp

For the cheesecake batter:

Heavy Cream: 3/4 cup (cold)

Zest of 1 lemon

Icing Sugar: 1/2 cup

Vanilla: 1 tbsp

Cream Cheese: 225 gms (at room temperature)

Method

Start by making the blueberry compote. In a pan, add dried blueberries, water, sugar and zest of one lemon.

Mix well and bring it to a boil. Simmer for 15 – 20 minutes till the coyote thickens up and the blueberries are soft. Set aside to cool.

Add biscuits to a food processor and pulse till the biscuits resemble bread crumbs. Add butter and pulse a few more times. Remove the biscuit crumbs and set aside.

To make the cheesecake batter, add heavy cream to a bowl. Whip the cream till soft peaks form. Add lemon zest, icing sugar and vanilla and whip again till everything is combined. Add cream cheese, and whip till the batter is smooth and creamy.

Chill the cream cheese batter for up to two hours.

To assemble the mini cheesecakes, start by filling a piping bag with the cream cheesecake batter.

In a glass or jar, add two tablespoons biscuit crumbs. Pipe in the cheesecake batter, and add a tablespoon or two of the blueberry compote. Top with more cheesecake batter and blueberry compote till the glass is full. Repeat this process for the other glasses as well. Serve immediately or refrigerate till ready to serve.

CHIA SEED PUDDING

Ingredients

130Grams Dried Cranberries

1 Cup Milk

½ Cup Honey

1 Cup Yogurt

½ Cup Chia Seeda

Dried Cranberries For Topping

Method

Blend together dried cranberries, milk and honey till smooth.

In a bowl add yogurt and the blended cranberry mixture. Whisk together till smooth and creamy. Add chia seeds and mix well. Refrigerate for two hours. The pudding should thicken up as the chia seeds absorb the liquid.

To serve, divide in bowls and top with more cranberries.