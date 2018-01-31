A Hyderabad hotel that makes you yearn for a dog’s life

By | Published: 12:16 am 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Think twice before saying it’s a dog’s life. A visit to this daycare centre that doubles up as a hotel for pet dogs could make one yearn for a dog’s life.

A 24×7 maid, personal care and attention, food at the right time, video call facilities just in case loved ones are missed, a doctor – Pet Liberty in Ibrahim Bagh offers all of these and more. The brainchild of photographer Zara Omrani, so that she could make money to feed stray dogs and cats, the facility is run by Zara, her husband and two of their friends.

Born and brought up in Iran, Zara moved to India in 2009 to pursue her education in photography. She settled down here after marrying fellow photographer, Jaya Krishna.

“Owners can leave their pets in our hotel when going on holidays or while traveling. Initially, we didn’t know if it was going to work, but we managed to pull it off with the support of my husband and Iranian friends Hossein and his wife Sanaz,” says Zara.

The proximity of the daycare and hotel to their home in Manikonda makes it easier for the couple to monitor operations. The facility has a bed assigned to each pet and a play area. Guests are free to explore the premises. The best part is that pets are not caged here.

“It is an independent house where we, being pet lovers, take care of pets according to their needs. If the owner is missing his or her pet, we provide live CCTV and video call facility. We have a maid round the clock to take care of the pet’s needs, including food, walks, baths and personal attention. We also provide veterinary care if needed at Rs 600 a day. The charges differ for day care,” says Zara, who is happy that she can now feed stray dogs without worrying about finances. She can be reached on 905900622.