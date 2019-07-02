Pan-India ID cards for TB patients: Khammam Collector

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Khammam: Special identity cards will be provided to tuberculosis patients enabling them to avail medical services anywhere in the country, District Collector RV Karnan said here on Tuesday. He said the identity cards can be obtained at the district government hospital after undergoing diagnosis.

The District Collector along with Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ch Priyanka held an awareness programme on tuberculosis for the granite workers at Mudigonda mandal headquarters in the district.

Karnan said that the awareness programme was conducted for granite workers who are vulnerable to the disease because of Silicosis, a condition caused by inhaling too much silica for prolonged period. Early diagnosis and regular use of medicines can cure TB fully. As per severity of the disease, medicines for six, nine and one year course will be supplied for the patients free of cost at government hospitals. As the disease is contagious, one must undergo tests if any such related symptoms are witnessed, he explained.

The Collector, who inspected the local granite units, also gave a testimony from a woman named Banoth Gori of Sicaigudem in Raghunathpalem, who survived the TB successfully with the early detection and regular course medicine. Khammam Granites Association president Madhusudhan Rao assured the Collector that the association would lend its hand in preventing the spread of the ailment.

The District TB Prevention Officer Subba Rao, District Malaria Officer Saidulu, the association secretary Vemula Ravi Kumar and others were present.

ELISA test available at District Hospital

Meanwhile, in a review meeting on seasonal diseases, the Collector appealed to the people to be alert and utilise the facility which conducts enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) test to detect dengue is available at the district government hospital in Khammam. The DM&HO were directed to create awareness among people about the same.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter