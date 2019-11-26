Pan-India plan for Medaram jatara

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The State government is all set to launch a brand campaign and promote the tribal festival of Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara across the country to attract larger crowds. Besides making another attempt at requesting the Centre to recognise it as a national tribal festival, the State government decided to invite prominent persons and leaders from tribal communities in the country to witness the festivities.

Reviewing the arrangements at Sakshema Bhavan on Monday, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod said the State government was trying to create a brand image for Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara festivities which had already earned the reputation of being the largest congregation of tribals in Asia. The three-day celebrations will be conducted from February 5 to 7 next year at Medaram on a grand scale.

“We are anticipating a crowd of at least 1.5 crore devotees to attend the festival within three days in February. Many devotees will commence visiting the sacred venue at least a month before the celebrations begin. Hence, all arrangements must be completed before December end under any circumstance,” the Minister said.

Besides making necessary arrangements for transport, the officials were directed to complete road laying and repair works, arrange for adequate parking, and also basic amenities including drinking water and toilets at the venue.

The forest department officials were asked to coordinate with various departments and ensure that tribal devotees do not face any difficulty during their pilgrimage to Medaram. While the officials were asked to take stringent measures including conducting awareness programmes to prevent plastic usage at the venue, the Tourism department authorities will publicise the tourism spots in erstwhile Warangal district.

Satyavathi Rathod stated that despite budgetory constraints, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned Rs 75 crore for the Jatara arrangements keeping in view the sentiments of tribals with regard to Goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka. However, no permanent structures will be constructed during the current budget year due to shortage of funds, she said.

Principal Secretary for Tribal Welfare Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, commissioner Christina Z Chongthu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Sobha, Mulugu district collector Narayana Reddy and other senior officials attended the meeting.

