Pan shops, illegal gutkha units raided in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police raided several pan shops and illegal gutkha manufacturing units in a late night special drive here on Friday.

The west zone Task Force team raided various shops in Asifnagar, Humayun Nagar, Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas and arrested four persons on charges of illegally selling gutkha, the banned tobacco product. They seized different brands of gutkha worth Rs 4 lakh.

Simultaneous raids were carried out on pan shops and gutkha storage units in Kalapathar and other parts of the old city. While two persons were arrested, E-petty cases were registered against 12 pan shops for selling gutkha illegally. The raids will continue till late in the mid night, officials said.

