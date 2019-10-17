Panama Papers firm sues Netflix before ‘The Laundromat’ release

By | Published: 1:36 pm

San Francisco: Just days before the slated arrival of ‘The Laundromat’ on Netflix, the law firm at the centre of Panama Papers, portrayed in the movie have filed a defamation action against the streaming giant and are trying to prevent the film’s release.

The Steven Soderbergh film features Meryl Streep as a widow investigating an insurance fraud and chasing leads to the Panama City law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The firm’s partners Jurgen Mossack and Ramon Fonseca, played by Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, say The Laundromat portrays them as “ruthless uncaring lawyers who are involved in money laundering, tax evasion, bribery and/or other criminal conduct,” Engadget reported quoting the The Guardian on Wednesday.

Now, the firm’s partners fear that the movie could interfere with the trial they are slated to face in Panama case as well as the FBI’s investigation in the US.

The firm had 2.6 terabytes of its data leaked, paving way to the Panama Papers scandal which was one of the biggest data leaks in history and unveiled a web of offshore tax evasion by the super rich and global leaders.

The plaintiffs also are seeking a temporary restraining order to stop Netflix from showing or streaming “The Laundromat” without disclaimers.

The film, which premiered at Venice and also played Toronto, is set to launch around the world on the platform October 18 and already had an awards-qualifying theatrical run last month, according to Deadline.