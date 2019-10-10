Panasonic launches Lumix S1H full-frame mirror-less camera

By | Published: 8:15 pm 8:37 pm

New Delhi: Panasonic India on Thursday launched ‘Lumix S1H’, its latest digital single-lens full-frame mirror-less camera with 6K video capability, in India.

“By integrating the potential of the full-frame sensor, we want to position Lumix S1H as the ultimate digital mirror-less camera, capable of excelling in any situation,” Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Panasonic India, said in a statement.

It is equipped with a full-frame image sensor that combines the professional-level video quality with the high mobility of the mirror-less camera.

It has a newly designed 24.2 megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, featuring the Dual Native ISO technology at ISO 640 and ISO 4000, equipping cinematographers to get extremely clean footage even in the low light that too without any noise.

Other key highlights of the Lumix S1H include Full V-Log/ V-Gamut with 14+ stops of dynamic range, 4:2:2 10bit internal recording, cinema 4K recording at up to 60p and unlimited recording time.