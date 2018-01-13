Panchayat Darpan inspires Telangana

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: To make the functioning of gram panchayats more effective and transparent, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on new Panchayat Raj Act is all set to consider Madhya Pradesh model of ‘Panchayat Darpan’.

The committee is discussing various new provisions to be included in the PR Act and sought opinions from various sections. The PR officials already visited Madhya Pradesh and other States to study the best models being implemented in gram panchayats and favoured to adopt Madhya Pradesh model of Panchayat Darpan.

Under this model, the government can deliver better technical services at the doorsteps. By developing a new software, the government is planning to digitalise all works in the name of Administration Management Software (AMS). For successful running of the Panchayat Darpan system, the department is planning to provide computers and an operator to upload records online day to day.

During the four-day discussion on new PR Act, the department officials also provided the information to the committee on Madhya Pradesh model. “We visited several States to know the functioning of gram panchayats. Of all, Madhya Pradesh is doing a good job by implementing IT initiatives and the same was presented to the committee,” said PR department official.

The committee was favouring to adopted Madhya Pradesh model to maintain transparency. Every rupee of the village funds spent and received gets automatically accounted through this Panchayat Darpan system. The Cabinet Sub-Committee also okayed the appointment of one computer operator in every GP.

With the implementation of the new system, the administration at all levels can easily know the tax collection in each village by a single click.