Panchayat Raj conclaves across Telangana soon

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Sunday Panchayat Raj conclaves would be held for the newly elected sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and ZP chairpersons in four locations across Telangana shortly.

Panchayat Secretaries, MPDOs, DLPOs, ZP Chief Executive Officers and other officials would also be invited to these conclaves, which will make them aware about the new Panchayat Raj Act and measures taken by the State government for the development of villages, he said.

At a high-level review meeting on the proposed urban and rural policies at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday, the Chief Minister wanted the sarpanches, MPTCs, ZPTCs, MPPs and ZP Chairpersons to take up activities for the progress and development of villages.