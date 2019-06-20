Panchayat secretaries told to focus on cleanliness, healthcare: Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:05 am

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty on Thursday set targets for the newly-appointed Junior Panchayat Secretaries putting special emphasis on cleanliness, sanitation and preventive healthcare.

Addressing the secretaries at a two-day seminar here, she said they would have to live in villages and be available every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 7 am to address the problems of the villagers.

She also said that in addition to building at least 20 soak-pits in the next 45 days, they would also have to ensure that dry and wet garbage were collected separately in their villages.

She directed them to observe every Friday as a dry-day when all the garbage in the village would be disposed of and conduct a medical camp to give medicines to the needy in addition to spreading awareness on cleanliness and hygiene in their villages on that day.

They would also have to conduct a food and nutrition day in their villages every Saturday. Regarding Telanganaku Haritha Haram, she gave targets of planting 400 saplings on the outskirts of the village and to procure 40,000 saplings from nurseries to be planted in their villages.

She directed them to follow the system for the next 3 months and cautioned them that she would assess the results of the effort, which have been enshrined in the newly-amended Panchayat Raj Act.

While congratulating them for the success, she reminded them that the State government’s efforts to develop rural areas by hiring Panchayat Secretaries in a major way was to serve the rural people like never before.

