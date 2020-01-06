Panchayat Secretary, Field Asst suspended in Sangareddy

By | Published: 1:06 am

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao suspended a Panchayat Secretary Anju Bhai and Field Assistant Nagesh of Posanipet village of Andole Mandal for being negligent in discharging their duties.

On Sunday, he visited the village to inspect the progress of the works under ‘Palle Pragathi programme. The Collector also served notices on Sarpanch Swapna and Upasarpanch of the village holding them responsible for the poor progress of the works. Asking the Sarpanch and Upasarpanch to expedite the works in the second phase of the programme in the village, Rao warned that he would not balk at suspending them after examining the progress of the works in two days.The Collector also served notices on Field Assistant at Anna Sagar village.

