Panchayatana maha puja from Ugadi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sri Peetham is organising a five-day Sri Vilambhi Panchayatana maha puja starting from Ugadi at Nizam College Grounds to ensure peace and development for the country.

The five-day special event will be conducted under the auspices of Sri Paripoornananda Swamji.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Swamiji said the objective was to begin the Telugu New Year on a happy note and pray for the prosperity and development of Telugu States and the entire country.

The five-day programme will commence on March 18 – Ugadi with the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Tirumanjanam and Sri Bhusametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Kalyanam. On Monday, there will be Shivaparvathi Kalyanam and Lalitha Sahasranamam recitation.

Likewise, every day, different programmes and rituals will be performed during the five days from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. There will be cultural programmes, bhajans, discourses and other programmes. Participants would get the opportunity to perform pujas and there would be free food distribution as well, he said.

Both the Telugu States should prosper and set an example for other States in the country. To seek the blessings of the almighty this five-day programme was being organised, he added.