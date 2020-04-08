Pandemic could cause deepest economic recession ‘of our lifetimes’: WTO chief

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Geneva: The COVID-19 pandemic could provoke the deepest recession in living memory, World Trade Organisation chief Roberto Azevedo warned on Wednesday.

“As we face what may well be the deepest economic recession or downturn of our lifetimes, we should aim to make the most of all potential drivers of sustainable growth to reverse this situation,” he told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

Also read Do not label any community or area for spread of COVID-19: Govt

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .