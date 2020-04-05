Pandemic derails CETs schedule in Telangana

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic has derailed the conduct of the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions into various professional courses for the academic year 2020-21 in the State.

In the wake of the lockdown till April 14, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is contemplating postponing entrance examinations. Already, it has extended the last date for online submission of application forms for all the CETs till April 20.

According to the earlier schedule announced by the council, the Engineering Common Entrance Test was scheduled on May 2, Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (May 4, 5, 7, 9 and 11), Physical Education Common Entrance Test (from May 13), Integrated Common Entrance Test (May 20 and 21), Education Common Entrance Test (May 23), Law Common Entrance Test and PG Law Common Entrance Test (May 27), and Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (May 28 to 31).

As the time required for the preparations for the conduct of these CETs is not adequate, authorities are planning to re-schedule the exam dates.

This apart, another major hurdle for the conduct of CETs is a clash of dates with national-level competitive exams. Due to the lockdown, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and Advanced, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and other entrance exams at the national level were also postponed by the Union government.

Now, the JEE Main will be conducted in the last week of May and only after its results were announced, the JEE Advanced will be held. Similarly, the NEET, which was scheduled on May 3, was postponed.

“We need at least 15 days for making arrangements for conducting each CET. Even at the national level, entrance examinations were postponed due to the lockdown. While fixing the date of an exam, we have to ensure that it does do not clash with any other entrance examination. After the lockdown ends, we will discuss the issue in the CET committee meetings and accordingly take a call,” TSCHE senior official said.

